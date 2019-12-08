Santa Hustle 5k and Kids Dash Milwaukee

RACE START TIMES:

5k: 9:00 am

Kid's Dash: 8:30 am

This year's Santa Swag is sure to make your heart grow two sizes! Choose between a Women's Performance Black Full Zip or a Red Unisex Performance Hoodie. But, it doesn't end there – every participant will be dressed-up with Santa's Hat and Beard and as you jingle your way over that finish line, you'll also be adorn with a 5k Finisher Medal!

But the magic doesn't end there! Add-on some extra festivities before finishing your registration. You can grab one or all:

Add on the Santa Hustle® Mrs. Claus Package!

Add on the Full Santa Suit Package!

Add on the Long Sleeve Shirt Package!

Awards will be presented on-site at the Awards Ceremony!

5k Awards Ceremony: 10:30 am

The Official 2019 Santa Hustle® Milwaukee Charity is Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful.