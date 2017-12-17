Santa At The Lighthouse

North Point Lighthouse and Museum 2650 N. Wahl Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Join us for a lighthouse holiday tradition! Jolly Saint Nick will fill the lighthouse with holiday cheer and smiles for children and families. Bring your cameras and start the festive season with fun and joy.

• Take your picture with Santa

• See the decorated lighthouse

• Climb the tall, 74-foot tower

$8 for adults

$5 for adults age 65+ with ID

$5 for children age 5-11

Free for children age 4 and under

4143326754
