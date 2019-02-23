Sarah Mac and Magic

to Google Calendar - Sarah Mac and Magic - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sarah Mac and Magic - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sarah Mac and Magic - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Sarah Mac and Magic - 2019-02-23 20:00:00

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Sarah Mac and Magic live at Mezcalero Feb. 23 8 pm

Sarah Mac and Magic is a collaboration of talented musicians from Southeastern Wisconsin. Fronted by the dynamic Sarah McNutt on lead vocals and backed by 5 energetic music professionals with decades of experience. Its' mixture of Classic Rock, Modern Pop, Modern Country, R&B makes them simply irresistible not to get on the dance floor and enjoy the show from the first song to the last. It's MAGICAL!

Advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, DJs & Karaoke, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sarah Mac and Magic - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sarah Mac and Magic - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sarah Mac and Magic - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Sarah Mac and Magic - 2019-02-23 20:00:00