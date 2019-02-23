Sarah Mac and Magic live at Mezcalero Feb. 23 8 pm

Sarah Mac and Magic is a collaboration of talented musicians from Southeastern Wisconsin. Fronted by the dynamic Sarah McNutt on lead vocals and backed by 5 energetic music professionals with decades of experience. Its' mixture of Classic Rock, Modern Pop, Modern Country, R&B makes them simply irresistible not to get on the dance floor and enjoy the show from the first song to the last. It's MAGICAL!

Advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/