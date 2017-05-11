Sarah and Suzanne Rosenblatt at Woodland Pattern

Event time: 2pm

Suzanne and Sarah Rosenblatt, mother and daughter, will read from their writings that grapple with life without their beloved husband and father, Adolph Rosenblatt, in a time of tumultuous political change. Sarah's poems from her recently published, Where are We in This Story, also explore the mystery underlying everyday life. Suzanne's journal and poems explore the interconnectedness of nature, humans, politics, of all that happens on earth. Come celebrate mystery, kindness, love and loss on

Sunday, May 21, 2 pm, at Woodland Pattern, 720 East Locust Street, FREE admission

