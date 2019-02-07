Scent Rendering – Fragrance Meets Art

Have you ever smelled a scent then experienced a swirl of images pass through your imagination? Most people have. In this fun and original class we will use the power of scent to inspire you to paint. Laura Zielinski will provide an essential blend she formulated to be the inspiration for you to create a painting in acrylic. You can either create your own original work or follow along with Laura step-by-step to create your own version of what the fragrance inspired her to paint.

No matter your skill level, grab your friends and a bottle of wine or beer or soda and join us. You’re sure to have a great time!

Instructor: Laura Zielinski Class Fee: $30 Supply Fee: $15