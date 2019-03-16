School For Music Vocations In Concert

Students from the esteemed School for Music Vocations in Creston, IA (the only 2-year professional Music Degree program in the country) will be touring through Milwaukee and Chicago. On Saturday, March 16th at 3pm, Fox River Congregational Church in Pewaukee will proudly host these amazing young artists for a free afternoon concert of Jazz and Contemporary music. These 2 vocal groups will perform music in close-voice harmony and will entertain you thoroughly. The groups will be under the direction of Ryan Howe and Grammy nominated arranger Dr. Jeremy Fox - himself a graduate of the School for Music Vocations. Local vocalist and Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee Jazz Artist award winner in 2017 Ellen Winters (an SMV grad in 1995) will be a guest artist with the group at the concert. Free and open to the public, a good will offering will be accepted.