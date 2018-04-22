Scofield Lovano Quartet – Past/Present
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
A Cabaret Seated and Candlelit show
Sunday, April 22
6:30pm Doors //
8pm Show
John Scofield is considered one of the most important guitarists and composers in jazz. Joe Lovano stands out as one of the most successful saxophonists in Jazz today. Together with Ben Street on bass and Bill Stewart on drums this reunion of two performers will be one of the most exciting jazz shows to come to Milwaukee!
