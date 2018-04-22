Scofield Lovano Quartet – Past/Present

A Cabaret Seated and Candlelit show

Sunday, April 22

Turner Hall Ballroom

6:30pm Doors //

8pm Show

John Scofield is considered one of the most important guitarists and composers in jazz. Joe Lovano stands out as one of the most successful saxophonists in Jazz today. Together with Ben Street on bass and Bill Stewart on drums this reunion of two performers will be one of the most exciting jazz shows to come to Milwaukee!