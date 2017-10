Event time: 8pm-11pm, 11:30pm-2am

Scott Napoli Quartet

Scott Napoli Drums

Eric Schoor Tenor

Mark Davis Piano

Charles Ledvina Bass

$8 Door Charge

Following the Scott Napoli Quartet, our Late Night Session features Lockjaw!

Jason Goldsmith Tenor

John Simons Bassist

Chris Mell Drums

$5 Door Charge After 11

$8 Door Charge Before 11