Screening: aCinema featuring works by Pixie Cram

February program features works by Pixie Cram and others.

$5 suggested donation

aCinema is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the monthly exhibition of works by moving image artists from around the globe for audiences during the 9 month period of September to May. aCinema also organizes a yearly festival programmed from an open call for works titled, aDifferent festival.

Through the exhibition of artists -- historical and contemporary, emerging and established -- in curated programs, aCinema creates a platform for artists of all career statuses to share a common exhibition space. Through the curatorial themes and independent thoughts expressed within the works, aCinema hopes to inspire and expand audiences' views of the moving image, fostering an arts educational space, where audiences are free to engage in discussion with curators and artists (when present) following the screenings.