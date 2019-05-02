Film Screening: The Brink

When Steve Bannon left his position as White House chief strategist less than a week after the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally in August 2017, he was already a notorious figure in Donald Trump's inner circle, and for bringing a far-right ideology into the highest echelons of American politics. Unconstrained by an official post—though some say he still has a direct line to the White House—he became free to peddle influence as a perceived kingmaker, turning his controversial brand of nationalism into a global movement