Sculpture Milwaukee Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Event time: 11:45am- 1 pm

Wednesday, May 31 | 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chase Tower at Water and Wisconsin - 111 E. Wisconsin Avenue

414.220.4700

America’s grandest gallery is opening on Wisconsin Avenue! Featuring 22 sculptures by 21 world-renowned artists, help us celebrate this impressive installation on Wed., May 31 with free lunch for the first 750 guests and live entertainment.

Sculpture Milwaukee Information