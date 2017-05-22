Sculpture Milwaukee Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Chase Tower 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 11:45am- 1 pm
Wednesday, May 31 | 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chase Tower at Water and Wisconsin - 111 E. Wisconsin Avenue
414.220.4700
America’s grandest gallery is opening on Wisconsin Avenue! Featuring 22 sculptures by 21 world-renowned artists, help us celebrate this impressive installation on Wed., May 31 with free lunch for the first 750 guests and live entertainment.
Chase Tower 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
