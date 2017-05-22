Sculpture Milwaukee Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Chase Tower 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 11:45am- 1 pm

Wednesday, May 31 | 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chase Tower at Water and Wisconsin - 111 E. Wisconsin Avenue

414.220.4700

America's grandest gallery is opening on Wisconsin Avenue! Featuring 22 sculptures by 21 world-renowned artists, help us celebrate this impressive installation on Wed., May 31 with free lunch for the first 750 guests and live entertainment.

Chase Tower 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
