Second Annual Holiday Art & Craft Fair

Brew City Crafters is thrilled to once again be hosting a Milwaukee-based Holiday art & craft fair at Serb Hall on 51st & Oklahoma this December 14th!

The facility consists of two major halls as well as a hallway that links the two together. We've got the WHOLE building! Between the two rooms and the hallways, there will be nearly 150 booths of arts, crafts and entertainment in what is guaranteed to be a must-see craft fair in Wisconsin this Holiday season.

We are also very excited to announce that we will once again partner up with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for this show! At the event, we will be hosting a Toy & Supply Drive that is open to the public. Any items brought in must be new and unopened. We are strongly encouraging people to bring in art & crafting supplies such as crayons, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, play doh, etc. We will deliver these items to the hospital after the event. Thank you for helping to make this contribution with us!

Parking & Admission are FREE at this event!

Event Photography by Laughlin Studio