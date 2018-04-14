Second Saturday Artist Reception - Bobby Childers, Missy Isely-Poltrock and Rebecca Power

Saturday, April 14, 2018

6:00 pm - 9:00pm

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists Bobby Childers - Jewelry Artist, Missy Isely-Poltrock - Mixed Media Artist and Rebecca Power - Photographer. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from April 4 - April 29. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.