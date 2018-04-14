Second Saturday Artist Reception - Bobby Childers, Missy Isely-Poltrock and Rebecca Power
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Saturday, April 14, 2018
6:00 pm - 9:00pm
Lemon Street Gallery
4601 Sheridan Rd
Kenosha, WI
Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists Bobby Childers - Jewelry Artist, Missy Isely-Poltrock - Mixed Media Artist and Rebecca Power - Photographer. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from April 4 - April 29. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.