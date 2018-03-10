Second Saturday Artist Reception - David Harrison, Robert Melton and Alison Merritt
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Second Saturday Artist Reception - David Harrison, Robert Melton and Alison Merritt
Saturday, March 10, 2018
6:00 pm - 9:00pm
Lemon Street Gallery
4601 Sheridan Rd
Kenosha, WI
Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists David Harrison - Digital Photographer, Robert Melton - Metal Sculptor and Alison Merritt - Drawing and Painting. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from February 28 - March 25. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.