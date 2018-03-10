Second Saturday Artist Reception - David Harrison, Robert Melton and Alison Merritt

Saturday, March 10, 2018

6:00 pm - 9:00pm

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists David Harrison - Digital Photographer, Robert Melton - Metal Sculptor and Alison Merritt - Drawing and Painting. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from February 28 - March 25. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.