Second Saturday Artist Reception-Diana Becker, Sandra Nowicki and Beth Tivol

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists Diana Becker - Acrylic Artist, Sandra Nowicki - Painter and Sculpture, Beth Tivol - Jewelry Artist. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from June 27 - July 29, 2018. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sund