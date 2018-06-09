Second Saturday Artist Reception-Eileen Mazurek, Rob Rollins and Peter Wroblewski

Saturday, June 9, 2018

6:00 pm - 9:00pm

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists Eileen Mazurek-Photographer and Mixed Media artist, Rob Rollins-Oil Painter and Peter Wroblewski-Sculptor. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from May 30 - June 24, 2018. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.

Contact:

Beth Dary

beth@lemonstreetgallery.org