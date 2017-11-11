Second Saturday Artist Reception - Holly Gray, Brendan Palbitska and Steven Santamour

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace
4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists Holy Gray - Ceramic Artist, Brendan Palbitski - Photographer and Steven Santamour - Photographer. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from October 25 - November 19. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

