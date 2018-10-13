Second Saturday Artist Reception - John Clazmer, Patricia Krueger and James Moses
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Saturday, October 13, 2018
6:00 pm - 9:00pm
Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists John Clazmer - Ceramic Artist, James Moses - Watercolor Artist, Patricia Krueger - Photographer. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from September 26 - October 21, 2018. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.
