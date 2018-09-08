Second Saturday Artist Reception - Melody Bigalke, James Block and Mary Mollerskov

Saturday, September 8, 2018

6:00 pm - 9:00pm

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gal-lery member artists Melody Bigalke - Mixed Media Artist, James Block - Watercolor Art-ist, Mary Mollerskov - Photographer. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from August 29 - September 23, 2018. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.