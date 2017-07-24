Second Saturday Artist Reception
Second Saturday Artist Reception-Juli Janovicz, Rich Keller and Laura Zielinski
Saturday, September 9, 2017
6:00 pm - 9:00pm
Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists which include painters Juli Janovicz and Rich Keller, and Laura Zielinski’s wonderful line of scented body products. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from August 30 - September 24, 2017. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.
Price: Free