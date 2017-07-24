Second Saturday Artist Reception

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace
4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 6pm-9pm

Second Saturday Artist Reception-Juli Janovicz, Rich Keller and Laura Zielinski

Saturday, September 9, 2017

6:00 pm - 9:00pm

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI 

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists which include painters Juli Janovicz and Rich Keller, and Laura Zielinski’s wonderful line of scented body products. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from August 30 - September 24, 2017. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.

Price: Free

