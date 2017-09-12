Second Saturday Reception

Event time: 6pm-9pm

Second Saturday Artist Reception-Morgan Adams, Beth Dary and Kathy Knutell

Saturday, October 14, 2017

6:00 pm - 9:00pm

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists Morgan Adams - Painter, Beth Dary- Fiber Artist and Kathy Knutell - Watercolor painter. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from September 27 - October 22, 2017. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.

Price: Free