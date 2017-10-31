Secret Symphony at Turner Hall: Fright Night Edition

Join the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for a frightfully fun-filled musical evening. Experience thrills and chills with additional guest performers, sip seasonal drinks and sample yummy treats, and partake in eerie interactive pre-concert activities. Then, gather with guests to experience a live symphony performance packed with spooky tunes – up close and personal with your MSO.

In the spirit of a “secret” symphony, we’re keeping our event partners under wraps as the date approaches. For more event details & a complete list of sponsors, visit mso.org.

Please note: This is a 21+ only event.