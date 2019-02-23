SEMI-TWANG // SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD 8PM

More Info

$10 advance tickets available by clicking HERE or $15 at the door

For their third recording of the modern era, Semi-Twang presents “Kenosha.” Its a set of songs loosely based on the town that brought you the Rambler and Orson Welles. Sitting just over the Wisconsin border from Chicago, it looks out over Lake Michigan. Like many Rust Belt cities, Kenosha now has some sizable green spaces where factories used to be. John Sieger, who grew up there along with his brother Mike in a working class neighborhood,wrote the songs. There are scrappy anthems like “Chalet On The Alley” and the mini-anthem “Kenosha, ”a Tex-Mex nod to the town’s Latino population, “Time Zone (By Myself)), a ballad for lapsed Catholics, “I Broke The First Commandment,” and assorted love songs where things are going smoothly, “Yes I Will,” or not so much, “The One That Got Away.” There’s even a veiled tribute to the legendary Frank’s Diner, “Short Order Girl.” Artists like Dwight Yoakam and Flaco Jimenez have covered leader Sieger’s songs. Listen and you’ll get the same jolt of recognition believers like Talking Head Jerry Harrison felt when he first heard the band working on them and alerted his label that something was going on in Milwaukee.

semi-twang-anodyne.eventbrite.com