Senior Thesis Art Show

As a part of their senior studio art thesis, Carthage College will display students' art work in a capstone exhibition of their work. The work will be on display between April 27 and May 11.

The art will be on display in the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (with additional Thursday evening hours from 6 to 8 p.m.) and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

A special opening reception will be held for the exhibition from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 28.