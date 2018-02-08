Sensational Skin Scrubs

Thursday February 8th 6pm - 8pm

Do you love using spa scrubs to exfoliate your skin? Now you can make them at home? Learn to combine some commonly available and some not so commonly available ingredients to make the perfect spa scrub formulation for your skin. Supply fee includes all ingredients and attractive container.

Instructor: Laura Zielinski

Supply Fee: $15

Class Fee: $30