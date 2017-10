×

Nomad World Pub is bringing back Septemberfest for three weekends: September 15–17th, 22–24th, and 29–October 1st. During the fest, the Nomad patio will be transformed into German beer garden. Enjoy grilled sausages from the Milwaukee Brat House and Oktoberfest beers from Pabst, Paulaner, Hacker Pschorr, Old Style, and more! Live accordions, Hammerschlagen, bags, and feats of strength competitions for your chance to win swag — it’s all happening at the Nomad!