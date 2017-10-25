Shawn Colvin
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Shawn Colvin is celebrating the 20th anniversary of “A Few Small Repairs” with a 20th Anniversary Tour! Shawn and her band will be performing the masterpiece album in its entirety alongside a variety of hits, personal favorites and surprises from her repertoire. With her inimitable voice and matchless guitar stylings, three-time Grammy Award winner Shawn Colvin stands out as singular and enduring talent.
Live Music/Performance