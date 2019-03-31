Sherman Park Arts Festival Brings Diverse Neighbors Together

Community Arts Day Open to All on March 31, 2019

The second annual Sherman Park Arts Festival is underway, coordinated by RUACH, a Milwaukee-based Jewish arts and music organization. A collaboration of a wide variety of neighborhood partners, the festival offers a series of activities in 2019, including the upcoming, March 31 Community Arts Day, that encourages the diverse populations of Sherman Park to create and enjoy neighborhood harmony—through the arts. Community Arts Day will be held at the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club, 3000 N. Sherman Blvd., on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and features arts and music activities for all ages.

Culturally-rich Sherman Park is one of Milwaukee’s most diverse communities. Like many such neighborhoods, it faces educational, income, safety and health care challenges and was hit by some publicized unrest in 2016. By initiating and coordinating the Sherman Park Arts Festival, RUACH seeks to join with its partners to rally the

The Sherman Park Arts Festival is sponsored by Bader Philanthropies, Inc., the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Bert L. & Patricia S. Steigleder Charitable Trust, the Clarice S. Turer Charitable Fund, the Harri Hoffmann Family Foundation, Herb Kohl Philanthropies, Bud and Sue Selig, and the Gene and Ruth Posner Foundation. Program partners include Mary Ryan Boys

& Girls Club, Sherman Park Community Association, Milwaukee Police Department – District 7, Sherman Multicultural Arts School, 53rd Street School, Ascension – St. Joseph Hospital, Yeshiva Elementary School and others.

To learn more about the Sherman Park Arts Festival and Community Arts Day, visit www.ruachmilwaukee.org.