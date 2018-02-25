SheRocks Wisconsin Anniversary Celebration (11:30am)
J&B's Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill 5230 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Live music from women in Wisconsin's music industry! The Upside , Ronnienyles.music, Alyce Hart Music, The Incorruptibles, Wise Jennings Jamie Kellicut... with host Caprise from Play Anything!
$8 cover includes food, entertainment and more!
Concerts, Live Music/Performance