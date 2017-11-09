Shop for a Cause with Heritage West Allis

Heritage West Allis 7901 W. National Ave, West Allis, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214

Join the Heritage West Allis community at one of our largest fundraisers of the year, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

The first 100 guests will receive a gift bag upon arrival. Shoppers can also participate in a silent auction and raffle.

Info
Heritage West Allis 7901 W. National Ave, West Allis, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
414-302-9700
