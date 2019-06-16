Shorewood Farmers Market
The Shorewood Farmers’ Market, an open-air farmers market located in the heart of the Village of Shorewood promotes and provides public access to fresh and healthy Wisconsin food products. Enjoy live music and kids’ activities. We are going plastics-free in 2019! For the safety and comfort of all, we are a pet-free market.
Lake Bluff Elementary School 1600 E Lake Bluff Blvd, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
