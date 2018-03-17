Shorewood Shenanigans (12:30pm)

The Shorewood BID along with 8 participating bars & restaurants are partnering to make this St. Paddy’s Day in Shorewood THE place to be.

• 2 free Shuttles up & down Oakland

• Irish Dancers performing throughout the day

• live music, food & vendors on Kensington Square.

•Passports with a map, schedule, coupons & win prizes!

#ShorewoodShenanigans • Facebook.com/shopshorewood

Schedule:

At Three Lions

12:30 - 2:30: Jesse Voelker

2:30 - 3:00: Trinity Dancers

3:00 - 4:00: In The Know

4:00 - 4:30: McMeniman Dancers

4:30 - 5:30: In The Know

5:30 - 6:30: Trinity Dancers

At Brat House

12:00 - 4:45: Molly’s Ghost

4:45 - 5:00: McMenamin Dancers

At Draft & Vessel

5:00 - 5:45: Andreas Transø

At Harry's Bar & Grill

5:30 - 6:00: McMenamin Dancers

At Camp

9:00: Brett Gaertner

Vendors:

Little Sprouts - kids crafts. littlesproutsplaycafe.com

JoeMama Creations - Usable, drinkable, treatable, adorable, artful gifts. facebook.com/joemamacreations1

Just Goods - Local retailer; Home goods, skin care, jewelry, clothing, toys, natural products, men’s section and more! facebook.com/justgoodsmke

All things FAB & Home Again - Selling handmade jewelry and thrifty FAB finds (facebook.com/All-Things-FAB-188981951859356) & beautifully restored furniture.

(homeagainmilwaukee.com)

Heidi & James Steeno - Art Prints & Maps. (jamessteeno.com)

OnezieTwozie - Baby booties, bibs, burp rags, and so much more! (facebook.com/onezietwozie)

BlackBear Boutique - a finely curated collection of baby and children’s clothing & accessories. (blackbearboutique.com)

Rock Your Sparkle - Mixed media, hand made jewelry. Part bohemian, part rock girl & a hint of sparkle. (facebook.com/Rockyoursparkle)

Sláinte!