Shorewood Shenanigans (12:30pm)
Kensington Square 4500 E. Kensington Blvd. and N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
The Shorewood BID along with 8 participating bars & restaurants are partnering to make this St. Paddy’s Day in Shorewood THE place to be.
• 2 free Shuttles up & down Oakland
• Irish Dancers performing throughout the day
• live music, food & vendors on Kensington Square.
•Passports with a map, schedule, coupons & win prizes!
Schedule:
At Three Lions
12:30 - 2:30: Jesse Voelker
2:30 - 3:00: Trinity Dancers
3:00 - 4:00: In The Know
4:00 - 4:30: McMeniman Dancers
4:30 - 5:30: In The Know
5:30 - 6:30: Trinity Dancers
At Brat House
12:00 - 4:45: Molly’s Ghost
4:45 - 5:00: McMenamin Dancers
At Draft & Vessel
5:00 - 5:45: Andreas Transø
At Harry's Bar & Grill
5:30 - 6:00: McMenamin Dancers
At Camp
9:00: Brett Gaertner
Vendors:
Little Sprouts - kids crafts. littlesproutsplaycafe.com
JoeMama Creations - Usable, drinkable, treatable, adorable, artful gifts. facebook.com/joemamacreations1
Just Goods - Local retailer; Home goods, skin care, jewelry, clothing, toys, natural products, men’s section and more! facebook.com/justgoodsmke
All things FAB & Home Again - Selling handmade jewelry and thrifty FAB finds (facebook.com/All-Things-FAB-188981951859356) & beautifully restored furniture.
(homeagainmilwaukee.com)
Heidi & James Steeno - Art Prints & Maps. (jamessteeno.com)
OnezieTwozie - Baby booties, bibs, burp rags, and so much more! (facebook.com/onezietwozie)
BlackBear Boutique - a finely curated collection of baby and children’s clothing & accessories. (blackbearboutique.com)
Rock Your Sparkle - Mixed media, hand made jewelry. Part bohemian, part rock girl & a hint of sparkle. (facebook.com/Rockyoursparkle)
Sláinte!