Sidewalk Protest / Protect Your Legal Rights!

Join me in a peaceful sidewalk protest against a woman who was supposed to be my landlord but instead left me displaced 48 hours before my lease was to begin! Her reason? She didn't want my "political bullshit" or "bad friends/people" brought into her home or neighborhood. Because she found out I participated in protests and had issues with substance abuse (7 years sober!) she disrespected me to where I was left with no choice but to remove myself from the situation for my own safety. I made the decision not to move in. It was a hard decision, especially knowing it would leave me possibly homeless. But I will never be silenced nor will I ever allow anyone to tell me that my beliefs are wrong, or stupid.

Please stand with me, a single mom who works full time, who was judged, discriminated against for my beliefs and my past (addiction issues in the past were used against me very unjustly). This woman owns NUMEROUS properties and who knows who else has suffered at her hands or been silenced/taken advantage of.