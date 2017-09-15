The Simon and Garfunkel Story
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Direct from its success in London’s West End, a SOLD OUT UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back! Using huge projection photos, original film footage and a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.
