The Simon and Garfunkel Story

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Direct from its success in London’s West End, a SOLD OUT UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back! Using huge projection photos, original film footage and a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
