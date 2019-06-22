Sister Water Beer Garden 2019

Make plans now to join our sisters, associates, friends and neighbors on the St. Joseph Center campus this summer for the Sister Water Beer Garden!

We’re hosting the beer garden on three Saturdays during this inaugural season: June 22, July 13, and August 17. Each gathering from 5-8 p.m. under our big tent will feature music; games like bags, giant Jenga, and hammerschlagen; and of course, outstanding craft beer, wine, soda, and delicious food available for purchase. You’ll receive a commemorative pint glass with your first beverage purchase.

Named for “Sister Water,” the embodiment of purity in St. Francis of Assisi’s “Canticle of the Creatures,” proceeds from these fun fundraising events will go to provide access to clean water for women, children and men around the world who are served by our sisters’ ministries.

Tell your friends, bring your family and enjoy three fun-filled nights in our beautiful garden on Milwaukee’s south side. Free parking will be available in the St. Joseph Center lot at 29th Street and Orchard Street.

Need more info? Contact Deb Ruesch at druesch@sssf.org or 414-385-5221. See you this summer!