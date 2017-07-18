Skerryvore w/The Saturday Night Preachers

Event time: 8pm

Back on the remote Scottish island of Tiree in 2005, the raw but contemporary trad quartet that formed Skerryvore could have only dreamed that over the next decade they would become a multi-award winning act that was performing in over 25 countries worldwide and featured as ambassadors for their country in an International advertising campaign for Visit Scotland.

From those traditional roots the band have developed both in size and sound to create a unique fusion of their traditional music and songs with the urban sounds of rock, pop and funk. The band’s ability to fuse traditional Scottish music and rhythms with a range of other genres is a trademark of their distinctive, high energy sound.

Special guests The Saturday Night Preachers.

Tickets $15 available at Pub or online.

