Sky High Skateboard Shop’s 30th Anniversary

Bay View has changed considerably over the last three decades, but one constant has been the skate shop Sky High (2501 S. Howell Ave.). For years it has been a pillar of the local skateboarding and BMX communities, hosting art installations, video premieres and block parties. It’s the kind of place where old vets and upstart skaters alike come to hang out and socialize as much as they do to buy equipment and apparel. Expect to see some of the shop’s many regulars at this 30th anniversary celebration at Mad Planet, which will feature classic hip-hop from the Dope Folks DJs.