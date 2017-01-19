Skylight Music Theatre presents: I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Skylight Music Theatre presents the

Second-longest Running Off-Broadway Musical in History

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

Performances February 3 - 19, 2017

In the Beautiful Cabot Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre presents the musical revue I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change February 3 - 19, 2017 in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wis.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change features a book and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro ( Memphis , Nice Work If You Can Get It ) and music by Jimmy Roberts ( The Velveteen Rabbit, The Thing About Men ).

The original Off-Broadway production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change opened in 1996 and ran for over 5,000 performances, making it the second-longest Off-Broadway musical in history. The New York Times described it as "witty, funny, as good as it gets" and Variety called it "smartly conceived . . . catchy tunes and witty lyrics." The show was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is a tuneful and clever revue celebrating love in all its glory. The show humorously reveals the truths and myths of relationships -- from dating and waiting to love and marriage, and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws, newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the senior set. With an upbeat showtune score flavored with rhythm & blues, doo-wop, jazz and more, it is a crowd-pleaser just in time for Valentine's Day.

Price: Tickets are $25 - $75 (plus tax and fees) and can be purchased in person at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office or by calling (414) 291-7800, Monday - Saturday, from noon - 6 p.m., and two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be purchased online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org