Skyline Music Concerts: Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound (5:30pm)

Kilbourn-Kadish Park 909 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 5:30-8:30pm

We hope you will join us this summer for COA's free family-friendly Skyline Music concerts! Presented by Allen Silverstein Law Offices & Buddha Lounge, Skyline hosts some of Milwaukee's top musical acts every Tuesday at 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., from July 11th through August 22nd in Kilbourn-Kadish Park. Each concert also includes arts and crafts activities for kids, sponsored by McDonald's on E North & Oakland. Last summer more than 8000 people enjoyed great music, picnics, arts activities, and an amazing view of the Milwaukee Skyline!

Info
Kilbourn-Kadish Park 909 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Live Music/Performance
