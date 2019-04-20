Sleepersound Video Premiere w/Mark Borchardt & Flat Teeth

NO Studios plays host to revered Milwaukee filmmaker Mark Borchardt and cult favorite band, Sleepersound on Saturday, April 20th as they jointly premiere their short film “Give to Time”. The film, a short done in the music video style, is a collaborative vision of the song from Sleepersound's 2018 record, In Media Res.

Music journalist, Blaine Schultz will lead a question and answer session with Mark Borchardt and Stephen V. Anderson after the premiere of “Give to Time”. A live performance by guest band Flat Teeth along with a set of music from Sleepersound will bookend the discussion.

TIMES / PERFORMANCES

7:30 - 8:00 PM Doors open, light refreshments, Bar Service

8:00 - 8:45 PM Flat Teeth live music set

9:00 - 9:30 PM Video Screening "Give to Time" Sleepersound w/Mark Borchadt & Stephen Anderson Q&A led by music journalist Blaine Schultz

9:30 - 10:15 PM Sleepersound live music set