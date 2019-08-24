The Small Glories have a musical chemistry that is both connected and tight, but one that allows their distinct personalities to shine through, resulting in a live show that is as heartwarming as it is hilarious, as finger-picking proficient as it is relatable, and as Canadian as, well… it’s very Canadian. But that hasn’t stopped them from winning over audiences from Nashville to the Australian outback.

Saturday 8/24/19. Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $24.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

This concert is supported in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board.

-Artist Website-

https://thesmallglories.com/home