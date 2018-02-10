Smoking Popes w/Mark Mallman

The classic line-up is back together and live in the Back Room @ Colectivo for a special Valentine’s Day celebration. With swooning pop anthems like “Need You Around”, Megan”, “No More Smiles”, and “Writing a Letter” Smoking Popes are often imitated, but will never be replicated. Smoking Popes are: Josh Caterer – Vocals, Guitar / Eli Caterer – Guitar / Matt Caterer – Bass / Mike Felumlee – Drums