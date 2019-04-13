Pop Up Jazz Club: Collage & Company w/DJ Terrance Lenell
The Granville Connection 8633 West Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
×
Smooth jazz from indie recording artist Collage & Company, combined with DJ Terrance Lenell makes for a magnificent night of jazz and steppin' at the Pop Up Jazz Club in Granville.
Music, dancing and FOOD ... heavy appetizers ... mac 'n cheese, wings, sliders, taco salad and taco cups ... PLUS peach cobbler and banana pudding ... all prepared by Denson's Catering.
- Cash bar
- A great night of fun for only $30
- Doors open at 5:30
Info
The Granville Connection 8633 West Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223 View Map
Live Music/Performance