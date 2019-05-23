Displaying a rare and delicate mixture of sophisticated composition, harmony and improvisation. Fusion-influenced genre-bending Snarky Puppy make exploratory jazz, funk and rock. Formed in Denton, Texas in 2004, Snarky Puppy feature a wide ranging group of over 30 musicians affectionately known as “The Fam” centered around bassist, composer and bandleader Michael League. Each live performance features a selection of 8-12 musicians from the rotating cast, insuring that each show is different not only due to ever-changing set lists but also because of the various permutations of musicians.