We take the stuffiness out of the average networking event by throwing in food and drink specials, showcasing the city’s newest venues, and bringing in local artists and musicians. The Social presented by The Lueder Financial Group of Northwestern Mutual brings together hundreds of young professionals – whether you’ve lived here for awhile or are brand new to Milwaukee – to share a drink, meet each other, and meet the city!

All are welcome to join the NEWaukee Socials, whether individually or in a group. There is no cost or membership fee and the dress code is open.

Featured Drink Specials:

Enlightened Brewing Company: Tandem Taster – Order any beer and for $1 more ($7 total or $8 for The Human Condition Saison) you get a 5 oz beaker pour of anything else on tap to come with it.

Twisted Path Distillery: Fall Cocktail on Tap – $7

Featured Food: Triciclo Peru MKE

Featured Musician: Ian Ash