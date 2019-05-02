Softcover Journal-4 week class

Thursdays 6-8:30pm

Create several softcover journals in this 4-week class in which you will learn different binding techniques. The first class will focus on the 3-hole pamphlet and subsequent weeks will focus on the 4-hole pamphlet, 2 section pamphlet and the long stitch. The supply fee will cover the tools that are required such as awl, bone folder, waxed thread and binder clips. Please bring you choice of writing paper and cardstock. If you wish to embellish bring your favorite beads or decorations. Supply Fee $20.

Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $75