Softcover Journal-4 week class
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Thursdays 6-8:30pm
Create several softcover journals in this 4-week class in which you will learn different binding techniques. The first class will focus on the 3-hole pamphlet and subsequent weeks will focus on the 4-hole pamphlet, 2 section pamphlet and the long stitch. The supply fee will cover the tools that are required such as awl, bone folder, waxed thread and binder clips. Please bring you choice of writing paper and cardstock. If you wish to embellish bring your favorite beads or decorations. Supply Fee $20.
Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $75