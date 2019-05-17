Songs & Stories: An Evening with Art Alexakis of Everclear w/Chris Collingwood of Fountains of Wayne, Max Collins of Eve 6 & John Wozniak of Marcy Playground

Art Alexakis, the charismatic frontman of the multi-platinum rock band Everclear, along with fellow platinum artists Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne), Max Collins (Eve 6) and John Wozniak (Marcy Playground) join forces for the intimate and collaborative acoustic Songs and Stories tour. The tour will deliver a one-of-a kind opportunity for each frontman to perform stripped down versions of their band’s hits, deep tracks, and new songs – and the stories behind all of them. The four men, collectively performing together for the very first time, will share the stage on multiple occasions during the show. The 2+ hour performance, delivered in an intimate, seated setting, will be capped off by an interactive encore, allowing fans a unique opportunity for Q&A, special requests, and ‘come what may’ banter.

Everclear’s sound has consistently reflected the rock, post-punk, and singer/songwriter influences of frontman Alexakis, including acts like X, the Replacements, the Pixies, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and Elvis Costello. The band found success with their first three albums on Capitol Records, Sparkle and Fade, So Much for the Afterglow, and Songs from an American Movie Vol. One: Learning How to Smile, which were all certified platinum in sales

In an effort to address a critical charitable need, Art Alexakis will be donating $1 per ticket sold at each show to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to career musicians, venue workers, production staff, crew members, and their families suffering from injury, illness or disability. Funds raised from the tour will pay for medical procedures, doctor visits, prescriptions, and vital living expenses.