×

Combiningsouthern charm with big city street smarts, Sonya White’s stand-up performancewill be based off her real-life experiences and interactions with friends,family and the world at large. Her decades of comedic success include performingon television stations such as HBO, Comedy Central and NBC, as well as openingfor Kathy Griffin, Lewis Black, the Chicago Music Awards and more.

Forthose who want to enjoy dinner prior to the show, the Frontier Restaurant’sFriday Night Seafood Feast will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thebuffet-style meal includes fresh salad, customizable shrimp pasta or stir-fry,jambalaya, breaded cod and shrimp, seasonal vegetables, pastries and more.

Ticketsfor both the pre-show seafood buffet and comedy performance are $40 per person,while tickets for the show alone are $25. A two-drink minimum is required whileattending the show. Reservations are encouraged and can be placed by calling262.725.9155. Visit www.LakeLawnResort.com for more information.