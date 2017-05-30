Event time: Tuesdays-Thursdays: 7:30 pm Fridays: 8:00 pm Saturdays: 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm Sundays: 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Eccentric Manhattan socialite Florence Foster Jenkins once declared, “people may say I can’t sing, but no one ever said I didn’t sing.” And, oh, did she sing – often and loudly, but rarely on key. Her recitals brought her a legion of die-hard fans, and she capped her improbable career with a Carnegie Hall concert that famously sold out in two hours. Her story was recently told in an Oscar-nominated film starring Meryl Streep. Time Out calls Souvenir “a memorable illustration of the purely theatrical magic that can turn the tinniest ear to gold.” Souvenir is a charming and hilarious musical comedy that reminds us that can achieve anything when you set your mind to it.

All performance times and ticket prices are subject to change. Please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com for up to date information.

Price: Tickets start at $45.00. Buy tickets at: www.MilwaukeeRep.com