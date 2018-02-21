"Speak of Me" Open Mic Poetry

Walnut Way 2240 N. 17th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205

Speak of Me Neighbor Night

An Open Mic Poetry Gathering

Wednesday, February 21st - 5:30pm-8:30pm at Walnut Way

Hosted by Teikani Richardson, Neighborhood Mobilization Worker

Our Neighbor Night will be a community open mic poetry gathering to speak on how violence in our community affects us. This event will let people in the community share their voice on what violence is and what they have been through. People of all ages are welcome to attend. Food will be served.

Cost: Free

Register: No need to register. Just drop-in.

Location: Walnut Way (2240 N. 17th Street)

Questions?: Contact Teikani at teikani@walnutway.org

Activist, Words
