"Speak of Me" Open Mic Poetry
Speak of Me Neighbor Night
An Open Mic Poetry Gathering
Wednesday, February 21st - 5:30pm-8:30pm at Walnut Way
Hosted by Teikani Richardson, Neighborhood Mobilization Worker
Our Neighbor Night will be a community open mic poetry gathering to speak on how violence in our community affects us. This event will let people in the community share their voice on what violence is and what they have been through. People of all ages are welcome to attend. Food will be served.
Cost: Free
Register: No need to register. Just drop-in.
Location: Walnut Way (2240 N. 17th Street)
Questions?: Contact Teikani at teikani@walnutway.org